Govt to provide vehicles for all MPs; No more permits - Vijitha Herath

January 21, 2025   06:59 am

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath states that the government plans to provide vehicles for all 225 Members of Parliament in the near future. 

He clarified that MPs will no longer be granted permits to import vehicles.  

The minister made these remarks during his appearance on “360°” current affairs programme on TV Derana last night (20).

Explaining the decision, Minister Herath stated, “The government will take steps to ensure all MPs are provided with vehicles, eliminating the need for individual vehicle import permits.”

