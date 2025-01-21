Adverse weather impacts 15 districts, over 20,000 persons affected

January 21, 2025   07:04 am

The prevailing adverse weather conditions have severely affected 15 districts across the island, displacing thousands and causing significant disruptions.  

According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC), a total of 20,300 individuals from 6,785 families have been affected by the heavy rains, strong winds, and associated disasters. The extreme weather has claimed two lives and injured three persons in separate incidents.  

Meanwhile, the Kandy-Mahiyanganaya main road, which was closed last night due to the risk of mudslides and rockfalls, has now been reopened. 

Authorities had taken precautionary measures to close the road between the Thannekumbura Junction in Kandy and the Hasalaka Bridge Junction at 6.00 p.m. on January 20.  

The DMC has advised residents in affected areas to exercise caution, particularly in regions prone to landslides and flash floods. 

Relief efforts are underway to assist those impacted, with local authorities and the police working to restore normalcy.

