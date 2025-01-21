MP Archchuna clashes with traffic police in Apura

MP Archchuna clashes with traffic police in Apura

January 21, 2025   09:37 am

The three-member special committee appointed to investigate into the allegations against Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna is scheduled to convene at the Parliament complex at 11.00 a.m. today (21).

The committee, recently established to probe the allegations, will focus on reviewing the evidence and prepare a detailed report to be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.  

Against this backdrop, a heated situation has been reported involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna in the Rambewa area of Anuradhapura today. 

The MP reportedly had a heated altercation with traffic police officers who had stopped and inspected his vehicle as the MP was allegedly driving a vehicle with ‘VIP lights’ on, and in a manner that obstructed other vehicles.

