Parliamentary session begins

January 21, 2025   09:42 am

The Parliamentary session commenced at 09.30 a.m. today (January 21).

Accordingly, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. this morning has been allotted for Business of Parliament as per (1) to (6) of Standing Order 22 of the Parliament.

 The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and the time from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. has been set aside for Questions under Standing Order 27(2) of the Parliament. 

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the “Clean Sri Lanka” program moved by the government will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and it was decided to adjourn the debate to be held on Wednesday (22), according to the Secretary General of the Parliament.

