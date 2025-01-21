NPP MPs allowances directed to common bank account for public service

Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala says that the allowances of all Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the National People’s Power (NPP) will be credited to a single bank account.

Speaking on the initiative, Watagala emphasized that this approach builds on the foundation laid by the late Nihal Galappaththi, whose efforts in promoting public welfare continue to inspire the party’s journey.

The allowances will be deposited into an existing account at the People’s Bank branch in Borella, according to the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister explained that the funds would be directed toward various public service initiatives, helping the party serve the people more effectively.