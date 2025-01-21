NPP MPs allowances directed to common bank account for public service

NPP MPs allowances directed to common bank account for public service

January 21, 2025   10:49 am

Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala says that the allowances of all Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the National People’s Power (NPP) will be credited to a single bank account.

Speaking on the initiative, Watagala emphasized that this approach builds on the foundation laid by the late Nihal Galappaththi, whose efforts in promoting public welfare continue to inspire the party’s journey. 

The allowances will be deposited into an existing account at the People’s Bank branch in Borella, according to the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister explained that the funds would be directed toward various public service initiatives, helping the party serve the people more effectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)

Gal Oya river bunds breach in Nena Kaadu (English)

Gal Oya river bunds breach in Nena Kaadu (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready to vacate Colombo residence at any time  Namal (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready to vacate Colombo residence at any time  Namal (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD

'We will take over ex-President Mahinda's residence and provide a third of his salary'  President AKD