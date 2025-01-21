Sri Lanka to hold first-ever conference of MPs with disabilities

The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission, Jose Ignacio Sanchez Amor, Member of the European Parliament, and his delegation met with Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne at Parliament recently.

During this meeting, the Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission first extended his congratulations to the Speaker and the new government. He then presented the final report of the Presidential Election Observation Mission - 2024 to the Speaker.

The Chief Observer praised the democratic conduct of the elections and acknowledged the vital role of the Election Commission, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the Commission. He also expressed his appreciation for the increase in women’s representation in the current Parliament.

Speaking at the meeting, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne expressed his gratitude to the European Union Election Observation Mission for sharing their experience.

The Speaker emphasized that the government is currently working towards a more transparent, corruption-free governance with true democratic qualities.

Meanwhile, the Speaker further stated that plans are being made to hold a conference of Members of Parliament with disabilities for the first time in the country.

The Secretary General of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, was also present on this occasion.