Police launch investigation into MP Archchunas clash with traffic cops

January 21, 2025   11:34 am

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged altercation involving Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna and traffic police officers on duty in the Rambewa area of Anuradhapura this morning.

This was confirmed by Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga today (21).

Earlier today, it was reported that a heated situation had occurred involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna in the Rambewa area, while he was on his way to participate in today’s parliamentary session. 

The MP reportedly had a heated confrontation with traffic police officers who had stopped and inspected his vehicle as the MP was allegedly driving a vehicle with ‘VIP lights’ on, and in a manner that obstructed other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the three-member special committee appointed to investigate into the allegations against Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna is scheduled to convene at the Parliament complex today (21).

The committee, recently established to probe the allegations, will focus on reviewing the evidence and prepare a detailed report to be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

