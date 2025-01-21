Govt. reviews Aswesuma welfare benefits programme

January 21, 2025   11:57 am

The government has initiated a comprehensive review of the “Aswesuma” welfare benefits programme  to ensure inclusivity and fairness, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Harshana Suriyapperuma said in Parliament today (21).

He stated that inquiries are underway to identify and provide benefits to eligible individuals who have yet to receive relief. 

“To enhance the relief assistance process, the information gathered through the system is being re-examined. Appeals from a significant number of people have been received and they will be thoroughly reviewed following proper procedures,” the Deputy Minister explained.

Suriyapperuma also revealed plans to assign a larger allocation for welfare benefits in the 2025 budget compared to 2024, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing gaps in the current system and extending support to those in need.

