Sri Lanka to revisit IMF agreement?

January 21, 2025   12:15 pm

The government plans to revisit the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement to provide additional relief measures for the public, Deputy Minister of Finance Harshana Suriyapperuma said in Parliament today (21).

Speaking during today’s parliamentary session, the Deputy Minister noted that the IMF agreement has already undergone partial revisions under the new administration, resulting in the introduction of several tax concessions and relief measures.

Key initiatives include:

-Raising the income tax threshold to Rs. 150,000.
-Exempting Value-Added Tax (VAT) on dairy products.
-Allocating Rs. 6,000 to assist all children in needs for purchasing school stationery.

Suriyapperuma further clarified that this financial assistance would also extend to children from families that currently do not receive welfare benefit allowances, ensuring wider accessibility to the relief measures.

