Govt will uphold existing Anti-Terrorism Bill until new law is passed: Minister

January 21, 2025   01:15 pm

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake states that the existing Anti-Terrorism Bill would be upheld with great caution until a new legislation is enacted.

Speaking in Parliament today (21), Rathnayake emphasized that the existing Anti-Terrorism Bill does not align with the government’s ambitions or policies.

“The only thing to say about the Anti-Terrorism Bill is that it is not our ambition or policy. However, until a new bill is drafted, we must carefully enforce the existing law in the country. Since we are responsible for governing until new legislation is passed, this matter has already been addressed by the Minister of Justice in this House,” he stated.

