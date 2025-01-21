Colombo HC postpones Sathosa case against Johnston Fernando

The Colombo High Court today (21) ordered that the case filed against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others to be taken up on June 03 for further hearing of evidence.

The case has been filed by the Bribery Commission, alleging that the trio incurred a financial losses to the government by unlawfully engaging the employees of Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE/Lanka Sathosa) in political activities during Fernando’s tenure as the Minister of Cooperatives and Internal Trade.

When the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuvida today (21), the officer representing the Bribery Commission requested the court to postpone the hearings, citing the absence of the Deputy Solicitor General, who is representing the complainant, as he is currently abroad on official duties.

Granting permission for the request, the High Court Judge postponed the hearing of evidence to June 03 and instructed all witnesses to be present before the court on that date.

The Bribery Commission had lodged the case before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court against Johnston Fernando, former Lanka Sathosa chairman Eraj Fernando and former Lanka Sathosa Working Director Mohamed Shakeer, for allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while Johnston was serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and thereby causing a loss to the tune of Rs. 40 million to the government.