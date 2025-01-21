Polonnaruwa-Manampitiya train service suspended

Polonnaruwa-Manampitiya train service suspended

January 21, 2025   01:47 pm

The Railway Department has announced that the temporary train service between Polonnaruwa and Manampitiya has been suspended as of this morning (21).

This service was initially launched on January 19 due to the flooding of the main road between Polonnaruwa and Manampitiya, which led to the suspension of vehicular traffic, including buses.

However, as floodwaters have receded, the police reopened the Polonnaruwa-Manampitiya road for vehicle movement today. 

Consequently, the Railway Department has decided to discontinue the temporary train service.

