Immigration officer arrested while accepting bribe

January 21, 2025   02:37 pm

An Immigration and Emigration Authorized Officer has been apprehended on Monday (20) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000 at the Welisara Detention Center. 

The arrest was made by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The officer, attached to the Immigration and Emigration Department’s Welisara Detention Center, reportedly demanded the bribe to facilitate the release of a detainee. 

The detainee, a resident of Nallur North in Jaffna, had been detained at the Welisara Detention Center for overstaying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.

CIABOC investigators conducted a sting operation at approximately 4:42 p.m., apprehending the officer in the act of receiving the bribe.

The suspect is expected to be presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, where further legal proceedings will take place.

