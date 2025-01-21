S&P SL20 crosses 5,000 and ASPI surpasses 16,500 for first time

The indices of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached historic milestones today (January 21) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 16,500-points mark and the S&P SL20 crossed 5,000 points for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI increased by 224.01 points, closing at a new all-time high of 16,597.16 points, which is an increase of 1.37% compared to the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 94.71 points to close at 5,056.74 points, also a new all-time high and an increase by 1.91%.

The day has witnessed a turnover of over Rs. 8.31 billion with more than 241 million shares traded.