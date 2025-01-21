S&P SL20 crosses 5,000 and ASPI surpasses 16,500 for first time

January 21, 2025   03:12 pm

The indices of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached historic milestones today (January 21) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 16,500-points mark and the S&P SL20 crossed 5,000 points for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI increased by 224.01 points, closing at a new all-time high of 16,597.16 points, which is an increase of 1.37% compared to the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 94.71 points to close at 5,056.74 points, also a new all-time high and an increase by 1.91%. 

The day has witnessed a turnover of over Rs. 8.31 billion with more than 241 million shares traded.

