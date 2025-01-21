Cabinet greenlights Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to publish the Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill in the Government Gazette and subsequently, to submit it to the Parliament for its concurrence.

On 09 December 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to instruct the legal draftsman to draft the Proceeds of Crime Bill. Accordingly, the clearance of the Attorney General has been granted to the draft formulated by the Legal Draftsman.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal furnished by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to submit the draft bill to the Parliament for its concurrence followed by publishing the aforementioned draft in the government gazette notification.