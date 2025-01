The stretch of road near the 18 Hairpin Bends (18 Wanguwa) on the Kandy - Mahiyanganaya road will be temporarily closed for traffic near Kahatagolla from 6.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. daily until further notice.

This decision has been taken owing to the risk of rockslides in the area, according to the Kandy Divisional Secretary.