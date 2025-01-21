2025 Budget to engage every segment of population in economic process - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that this year’s budget will be prepared with the objective of involving every segment of the population in the country’s economic processes.

The President expressed these views during a preliminary discussion held today (21) at the Presidential Secretariat with officials from the Ministry of Finance regarding the formulation of the 2025 Budget, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

The discussion focused on the importance of establishing an efficient and productive economic system, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening public transportation and optimizing the utilization of decentralized funds allocated to Members of Parliament (MP).

The meeting explored government intervention and the steps needed to improve public transportation by providing essential facilities, the PMD said.

It was noted that in previous administrations, significant amounts of money were allocated to decentralized funds, but these funds were not directed toward productive projects. Attention was drawn to the need for allocating these resources toward national projects to ensure their effective utilization.

Discussions were also held on regulating the rice stocks held by producers and ensuring that loans provided to rice millers for purchasing paddy are repaid within a year.

The President emphasized the importance of extending the benefits of urban-centered economic activities to the grassroots level and actively involving them in the process, highlighting the need for an economic plan that ensures equitable distribution across all provinces, the statement said.

He also pointed out deficiencies in the existing welfare distribution mechanisms, stressing the need to identify the genuinely deserving communities and expedite the delivery process to ensure timely support.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando; Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. Russell Aponsu; and Deputy Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. A.K. Seneviratne, along with other officials.

--PMD--