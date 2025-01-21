Suspect arrested with nearly 2 kg of Ice in Hanwella

Police have arrested a suspect along with nearly 2 kilograms of ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) in the Niripola area of the Hanwella police division this afternoon (21).

The arrest has been carried out based on a tip-off received by a group of officers attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF) camp in Gonahena.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to the Hanwella Police for onward action.

The suspect who was taken into custody during the raid has been identified as a 41-year-old resident of the Niripola area in Hanwella, police said.

Additionally, Rs. 100,000 in cash, suspected to have been earned from drug trafficking, was also seized from the suspect.

Police investigations so far have uncovered that an organized criminal figure involved in drug trafficking while hiding overseas has supplied this stock of ‘Ice’ to the suspect for distribution.

Hanwella Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.