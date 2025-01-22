UNP and SJB talks: Parties agree to contest elections under unified banner

The first round of talks between the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to explore the possibility of working together in the future, has been successful.

Representatives from both parties state that they agreed to contest the upcoming elections under a united front.

At the previous general elections, the UNP and SJB contested separately, and as a result, representatives and party members from both sides repeatedly pointed out that they were unable to achieve significant victories.

Given the situation, there were strong calls from both parties to reunite.

Accordingly, representatives from the UNP and SJB met at a private hotel in Colombo last night to initiate discussions on working together once again.

UNP members Ruwan Wijewardene, Thalatha Athukorala, Gayantha Karunathilaka, Harshana Rajakaruna, and several others participated in the discussion.