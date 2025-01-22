Irish national arrested with Hashish and Kush at airport

A foreign national who was in the possession of narcotics including Hashish and Kush cannabis has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the airport have conducted the operation on Tuesday (21), acting on a tip-off received.

The Irish national suspect, has had 1 kilogram and 370 grams of Hashish and 908 grams of Kush in his possession, the police said.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations regarding the suspect.