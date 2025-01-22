Sri Lanka to import coconut?

The Ceylon Chamber of Coconut Industries has urged the government for permission to import 200 million coconuts with the next few months.

President of the Ceylon Chamber of Coconut Industries Jayantha Samarakoon said that the major reason for the current coconut shortage is the spike in fertilizer prices.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the National Chamber of Commerce Auditorium yesterday (21), he mentioned that the coconut imports are essential at this time to counter a severe shortage that threatens both domestic supply and export revenue.

Samarakoon attributed the coconut shortfall to skyrocketing fertilizer prices, which have discouraged growers from adequately nourishing coconut crops. He warned that if coconut stocks needed for the coconut-based export industry are not imported immediately, Sri Lanka could lose approximately USD 1 billion in revenue.

He further highlighted that the country’s monthly coconut demand stands at 250 million nuts, of which 150 million are consumed domestically while 100 million are utilized by the industrial sector. However, production has failed to keep pace.

Sri Lanka’s annual coconut yield, which previously averaged 3 billion nuts, dropped to 2.68 billion nuts last year. The Coconut Research Institute has forecast a further decline this year, with production estimated to fall to between 2.4 and 2.6 billion nuts. The institute also predicts a shortfall of 200 million coconuts between January and April 2025, exacerbating the crisis.

In response, the Chamber has proposed importing alternative coconut products such as coconut milk, coconut kernel, dried coconut kernel, or peeled coconuts to bridge the deficit.

Additionally, Samarakoon noted that a steep increase in fertilizer costs—from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 12,000 per 50 kg bag—has resulted in reducing the growers using fertilizer to less than 10%, further worsening the production slump.

The Chamber has requested that the government provide fertilizer at a subsidized price of Rs. 4,000 per bag and expressed optimism that the upcoming budget will address this issue.

The Chamber also urged the government to introduce subsidies for water supply and soil conservation, which are critical to sustaining coconut cultivation.