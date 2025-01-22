Immigration and Emigration Controller brought to court

January 22, 2025   10:36 am

Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Illukpitiya, who has been remanded in custody on charges of contempt of court, has been produced before the Supreme Court by prison officials this morning (22).

The Immigration and Emigration Controller was remanded in custody last September on charges of contempt of court by failing to implement the interim injunctions issued by the Supreme Court in relation to the Fundamental Rights petitions filed regarding the issuance of e-visas.

The petitions are scheduled to be taken up before the Supreme Court today and Illukpitiya, who has been remanded in custody, has been produced before the court for that purpose.

