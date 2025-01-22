Govt. recommences Kurinchakerny Bridge construction with Saudi funds

January 22, 2025   11:29 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to recommence the construction of Kurinchakerny Bridge in Kinniya facilitating transportation needs of thousands of people in the area.

The Ministry of Finance said that USD 10.5 million has been allocated to recommence the construction of the bridge facilitating the transportation and business needs of approximately one hundred thousand residents in the Divisional Secretariat Division of Kinniya in Trincomalee District. 

The revised agreement in order to allocate the remaining funds of the Peradeniya Badulla Chankaladi Road Development Project was signed by Secretary to Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Mahinda Siriwardana and Director (Legal) of the Saudi Fund for Development Abdulmohsen A Almudla, the ministry added.

Through the revised agreement, it is expected to transfer funds to be remained in the aforesaid project into Road Network Development Project and to mobilize the same towards construction of the Kurinchakerny Bridge. It is envisaged to provide solutions to many transport difficulties by construction of this bridge, according to the Finance Ministry.

