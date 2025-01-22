Veteran singer Anil Bharathi passes away

January 22, 2025   12:55 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Anil Bharathi has passed away at the age of 75. 

He has passed away today (22) while receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital, according to family sources. 

Popular songs by him include ‘Bethlehem Pure’, ‘Seethala Sanda Eliye’ and ‘Bambareku Aduna’.

Anil Bharathi also served at the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) for 50 years, working as a news anchor and program presenter. He has also held the position of Director of the SLBC.

