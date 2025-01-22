Bribery Commission launches investigation into MP Namal Rajapaksa

The case involving alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs. 70 million during the leasing of 4.3 acres of land at the Krrish Transworks Square in Fort, Colombo, was taken up before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (22).

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa, who has been named as a suspect in the case and currently out on bail, was present in court during the trial.

During the proceedings, investigating officers informed the court that the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has launched a separate inquiry into MP Rajapaksa concerning the same incident.

Following the submissions, Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura directed that the ongoing case being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) be taken up again on June 04, pending the Attorney General’s advice.