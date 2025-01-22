Petition filed challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill

The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing on January 24 a petition filed challenging the constitutionality of certain clauses of the Local Authorities Elections Special Provisions Bill tabled in the Parliament by the government.

The petition was filed by President’s Counsel Nizam Kariapper, Member of Parliament and the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

The petitions were taken up before a three-member judge bench comprising Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Janak de Silva, and Arjuna Obeysekara today (22).

Accordingly, the panel of judges ordered the petition to be taken up for hearing of facts on January 24.

The petitioner alleges that the government has introduced the bill in question to annul the nominations submitted for the previously scheduled local government elections.

He argued that some provisions of the proposed bill infringe on citizens’ voting rights, thereby violating fundamental human rights.

Thus, the petitioner has requested a ruling declaring that the provisions in question of the bill can only be passed with a two-thirds majority in Parliament and approved by a referendum.