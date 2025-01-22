SC to consider Immigration Controllers bail application on Jan. 27

SC to consider Immigration Controllers bail application on Jan. 27

January 22, 2025   03:52 pm

The bail application filed on behalf of Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Illukpitiya has been fixed for consideration on January 27 by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Illukpitiya, who is currently remanded in custody over charges of contempt of court, submitted the bail application through his legal representatives when the case was taken up today (January 22).

A three-judge bench ordered that the bail application be taken up for consideration on January 27.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Cabinet greenlights Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill (English)

Cabinet greenlights Proceeds of Crime Draft Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Prime Minister Harini joins Chinese New Year celebration in Colombo (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)

Minister criticizes lack of commitment to address port congestion (English)