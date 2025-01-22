The bail application filed on behalf of Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Illukpitiya has been fixed for consideration on January 27 by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Illukpitiya, who is currently remanded in custody over charges of contempt of court, submitted the bail application through his legal representatives when the case was taken up today (January 22).

A three-judge bench ordered that the bail application be taken up for consideration on January 27.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.