Lanka Sathosa reduces prices of several essential consumer goods

January 22, 2025   05:30 pm

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of several essential consumer goods, effective from today (22).

As per the instructions of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, the following price reductions are now in effect at all Lanka Sathosa outlets islandwide:

White sugar: Reduced by Rs. 2 (New price Rs. 240 per kg.)
Brown sugar: Reduced by Rs. 40 (New price Rs. 300 per kg.)
Imported potatoes: Reduced by Rs. 30 (New price Rs. 180 per kg.)
Red peas: Reduced by Rs. 30 (New price Rs. 765 per kg.)
Sprats: Reduced by Rs. 20 (New price Rs. 940 per kg.)
Dried chillies: Reduced by Rs. 15 (New price Rs. 830 per kg.)
Basmati rice: Reduced by Rs. 10 (New price Rs. 645 per kg.)
Imported big onions: Reduced by Rs. 10 (New price Rs. 230 per kg.)
Lentils: Reduced by Rs. 2 (New price Rs. 288 per kg.)
Local cashew nuts: Reduced by Rs. 100 (New price Rs. 995 per kg.)

