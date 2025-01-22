Over 2,500 with pending warrants arrested within 10 days

January 22, 2025   06:07 pm

Sri Lanka Police said a total of 2,561 suspects with pending warrants against them have been arrested during police operations carried out across Sri Lanka within the past 10 days, while 167 individuals directly involved in crimes have also been apprehended.

On the instructions of Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya, the operation is being conducted jointly by all 607 police stations and other special units across the island. 

This operation was launched on January 12 with the aim of crime prevention, drug prevention and to apprehend identified suspects directly involved in crimes.

In a media briefing held today (January 22), Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manathunga provided an update on the progress of the operations carried out over the past 10 days.

Key details of the operation include:

172,877 inspections of individuals conducted during the past 10 days since January 12
6 firearms seized, including three T-56 rifles and three pistols
462 kg of Kerala cannabis, 15 kg of Hashish, and 8 kg of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) were confiscated
64,258 vehicles inspected during the operation

These raids are in addition to the regular traffic operations carried out by traffic police officers.

