The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (22) ordered the adjournment of the case involving Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna due to a discrepancy in identifying the correct suspect.

The case has been postponed until February 3.

MP Archchuna appeared before the court through a motion, however, the Anuradhapura Police had mistakenly named the accused as “Arjuna Lochan.”

However, the driver’s license presented to the court is under the name of “Ramanathan Archchuna”.

As a result, the court had directed that the correct suspect be identified and reported back to the court, according to the MP’s attorney.

Police launched an investigation against the parliamentarian for allegedly obstructing the duties of traffic police officers in the Rambewa area in Anuradhapura on January 20 and facts related to the incident was presented before the court by Anuradhapura Police.

It was reported yesterday that a heated situation had occurred involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna and traffic police officers on duty in the Rambewa area, while the former was on his way to participate in yesterday’s parliamentary session.

The MP reportedly had a heated confrontation with traffic police officers who had stopped and inspected his vehicle as the MP was allegedly driving a vehicle with ‘VIP lights’ on, and in a manner that obstructed other vehicles.