Suspect arrested over alleged online train tickets racket

Kandy Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested a 37-year-old suspect involved in an alleged major racket involving ‘e-Tickets’ sold for up-country trains including to Ella.

The arrest took place on the evening of January 22, 2025, in the Suduhumpola area of the Kandy Police Division, the police said.

The suspect, a resident of Suduhumpola area, was found in possession of 21 ‘Odyssey’ train tickets purchased online, Rs. 130,670 in cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal sales, 130 notepads documenting previous transactions, and a mobile phone.

Police suspect the individual profited from reselling train tickets, targeting foreign tourists. The suspect has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further inquiries.

On January 20, the CID had informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that they have launched an investigation into the alleged incident where e-tickets for popular tourist routes are sold out within an astonishing 42 seconds of their release online, raising serious concerns about fraudulent practices.

It was also alleged that certain groups are purchasing all available tickets through dubious means and resell them to tourists at exorbitant prices. Tickets priced at Rs. 2,000 are reportedly being resold for as much as Rs. 16,000.