PM Harini leads talks on hygiene solutions for schoolgirls

The Minister of Education and Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, held a discussion to address the hygiene issues faced by female students above grade 6 in schools nationwide.

The meeting took place on Wednesday (22) at the Ministry premises.

The Director of the Health and Nutrition Branch of the Ministry of Education, officers from that branch, the Deputy Director of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, and representatives of four major companies certified by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution for the manufacture of sanitary napkins participated in the discussion.