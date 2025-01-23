PM Harini leads talks on hygiene solutions for schoolgirls

PM Harini leads talks on hygiene solutions for schoolgirls

January 23, 2025   06:53 am

The Minister of Education and Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, held a discussion to address the hygiene issues faced by female students above grade 6 in schools nationwide.

The meeting took place on Wednesday (22) at the Ministry premises.

The Director of the Health and Nutrition Branch of the Ministry of Education, officers from that branch, the Deputy Director of the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, and representatives of four major companies certified by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution for the manufacture of sanitary napkins participated in the discussion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Army Major, 6 other ranks, policeman and 15 others arrested over recent organised crimes (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)

Kandy-Mahiyanganaya road section to be closed during the night (English)