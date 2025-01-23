Breathless on stairs?: Could be warning signs of this chronic disease

Respiratory specialist Dr. Samanmalee Dalpadathu has revealed that 10% of Sri Lankans over the age of 40 suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a condition often caused by smoking, prolonged exposure to air pollution, or untreated asthma.

Speaking at a media briefing organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Dalpadathu highlighted the lack of awareness about COPD among the general public, despite its significant impact.

“COPD is the 7th leading cause of death globally. Many people develop it unknowingly due to factors such as untreated asthma or smoking. Initially, the symptoms are hidden, but as the disease progresses, patients experience breathing difficulties, especially during physical activities like climbing stairs or hills,” she explained.

Dr. Dalpadathu referred to a 2017 survey that found one in ten Sri Lankans over 40 have COPD. She emphasized that this lack of early detection stems from a poor understanding of the disease and its risk factors.

Preventing and Managing COPD

Dr. Dalpadathu also stressed the importance of prevention and long-term management of COPD.

“Preventing unnecessary exposure to air pollution and consistently wearing masks in high-risk environments can significantly reduce the risk of developing COPD. Parents with undiagnosed COPD often struggle to breathe and are severely affected by even minor respiratory infections,” she stated.

She clarified that while COPD differs from asthma, the only effective treatment is the long-term use of inhalers. “There is no cure for COPD. It is a chronic condition requiring sustained management with inhalers,” she added.

Dr. Dalpadathu urged greater public awareness and early intervention to mitigate the disease’s impact, which often remains unnoticed until its advanced stages.