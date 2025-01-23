Govt limits support staff for Ministers and Deputy Ministers

January 23, 2025   11:17 am

The incumbent government has introduced a cap on the number of support staff for ministers and deputy ministers. 

According to the new guidelines, the maximum number of support staff for ministers has been set at 15, while deputy ministers will be allotted a maximum of 12.

These staff members are designated to enhance the efficiency and coordination of ministerial functions, ensuring effective collaboration with all relevant parties. The Secretary to the President, Dr. N.S. Kumanayake, has issued a written directive to all ministry secretaries, outlining that office staffing must adhere to these set guidelines.

As part of this policy, a series of instructions were also released to further strengthen the administrative processes of the government. The guidelines specify the procedures for appointing advisors to ministries, as well as the appointment of support staff to ministers and deputy ministers.

Additionally, the Secretary to the President has provided details regarding the allocation of official vehicles for ministers and deputy ministers, the fuel entitlements, and the telephone connections and expenses for their use.

This comprehensive set of instructions is designed to promote efficiency, equality, and social justice, in line with the government’s overarching policy, “A Rich Country, a Beautiful Life.”

PS-CSA-00-1-4-12_250122_200... by poornima

 

