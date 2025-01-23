Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of road blockages during the annual “Duruthu Nada” Maha Perahera, which will take place tomorrow (January 24) in the Nittambuwa area on the Colombo – Kandy main road.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 8.30 p.m. and will continue until midnight. It will commence from the Sri Vijayaramaya Temple on Attanagalla Road in Kaluwagaswila, then pass through Nittambuwa Town, before turning left towards the Colombo-Kandy main road.

The procession will then proceed along the main road, making a right turn at Walwatte Junction, and will conclude at the Sri Bodhi Viharaya on Vidyaloka Mawatha, the police added.

A large crowd is expected to gather for the event, which may cause significant traffic congestion, especially on the Colombo-Kandy main road. To ease the flow of traffic, authorities plan to divide one lane of the road into two, managing traffic from Nittambuwa town to Malwatte Junction during the procession, police said.

Alternative Routes for Motorists:

For light vehicles traveling from Colombo towards Kandy and Kurunegala, motorists are advised to take a left turn at Kalagedihena Junction, proceed to Veyangoda town, and continue to Nittambuwa. From there, turn left onto Kottala Road, head to Mallahawa Junction, and enter the Pasyala-Mirigama Road. Vehicles headed for Kurunegala should take a left towards Mirigama, while those going to Kandy should turn right towards Pasyala.

For those arriving from the direction of Mirigama and heading towards Colombo, proceed to Pasyala, turn right at Mallahawa Junction towards Kalagedihena, and continue via Veyangoda. Vehicles traveling from Kirindiwela towards Colombo should follow the route from Attanagalla to Veyangoda, and then proceed towards Kalagedihena.

Light vehicles arriving from Katunayake and travelling towards Kirindiwela can take the route through Veyangoda town, follow Kottala Road on the left, turn right at Mallahawa Junction, and continue to Attanagalla via Pasyala Junction.

For travelers heading from Kirindiwela towards Kandy, the route through Pasyala from Attanagalla Junction is recommended.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and follow alternative routes to avoid delays and inconveniences during the time of the procession.