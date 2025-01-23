MP Archchuna frustrated, withdraws support for ruling party

Jaffna District Independent MP Dr. Ramanathan Archchuna declared today (23) in Parliament that he will no longer support the ruling party, citing a violation of his parliamentary privileges.

Dr. Archchuna expressed his frustration, stating that it took 36 days for him to be given an opportunity to speak in Parliament. He further noted that he had hoped the government would address this issue fairly, but no action was taken.

In response, Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Ratnayake, clarified that it is the responsibility of the opposition—not the government—to allocate time for opposition MPs to speak. Minister Ratnayake added that he had informed the Speaker on multiple occasions regarding the matter and assured that the government is committed to safeguarding the MP’s right to speak.

Countering these remarks, opposition MP Gayantha Karunathilaka stated that the opposition had already taken measures to ensure a fair allocation of time for all its members to speak in Parliament.

He emphasized that arrangements had been made in consultation with opposition MPs and that if Dr. Archchuna agreed to the proposed schedule, he could be accommodated accordingly.

However, commenting further, MP Archchuna said: “I was elected as an ordinary MP this time. Before that, I was a doctor. Have there been any complaints about my behavior in the media before? Has there been a single case against me before entering politics? Why haven’t I been given time? Why are you pressuring me calling me a ‘Tiger’ again and again? If I am a ‘Tiger’, arrest me. Or shoot me....”

“If they kill me, the government must be held accountable,” he declared.