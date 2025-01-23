Opposition MP accuses ministers of misusing high-end govt vehicles

January 23, 2025   12:59 pm

Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake alleges that several government ministers, misuse government vehicles despite official claims that no such vehicles have been provided to them.

The accusations surfaced during the parliamentary session today (23), in response to a question regarding the allocation of vehicles to MPs. 

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya addressed the inquiry, asserting that no vehicles have been distributed to the members of the 10th Parliament.  

However, the Prime Minister noted that the Presidential Secretariat had issued one vehicle, KR-5844, to MP Sugath Wasantha de Silva considering it a specific requirement. She clarified that the vehicle was provided without a driver and that no fuel had been supplied for its use.  

Countering this explanation, MP Chamara Sampath highlighted alleged discrepancies. 

“There are vehicles at the Madiwela Housing Complex being used irresponsibly,” he claimed, adding that “A Range Rover, more expensive than a V8, is being driven by a minister in this Parliament. Should I name him? Wasantha Samarasinghe.”  

He further alleged that another Range Rover, which recently gained attention on social media, is registered under the name of the Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and is being used by another MP. While refraining from naming the individual, MP Chamara Sampath claimed that the vehicle is actively in use at the Poonagala Estate in Bandarawela.

