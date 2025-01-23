Over 3,600 dengue cases, 2 deaths reported in first three weeks of 2025

January 23, 2025   01:30 pm

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) says that 3,649 dengue cases have been reported in the country within the first three weeks of this year.

Furthermore, two dengue-related deaths have been reported during this period, the NDCU reported.

The Western Province has recorded the highest number of cases, totaling 1,576. Of these, 491 patients are from Colombo District, 558 from Gampaha, and 95 from Kalutara District.

The NDCU also mentioned that 22 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across the island have been identified as high-risk areas for dengue.

