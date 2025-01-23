Urgent, one-day and normal service: Minister clarifies current options for obtaining passports

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala clarified in Parliament today (23) the process of obtaining a passport under the new online method through one-day service.

The Minister explained that the applicants can reserve a date online to obtain a passport and collect it on the same day, however, the earliest available reservation date for new bookings is currently June 27, 2025.

Responding to a question posed by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Minister Wijepala clarified the passport issuance process, emphasizing that online reservations typically result in a date approximately five months later.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that a mechanism exists for urgent cases to expedite the process.

Urgent Passport Applications

The Minister explained that a committee within the Department of Immigration and Emigration handles urgent passport requests. Citizens with immediate needs can apply through this committee, which assesses and approves such requests, enabling applicants to receive their passports on the same day.

“In addition to the standard service, we have developed a system to ensure that urgent passport needs are met. This includes informing the committee of the urgency, which allows for same-day issuance,” he stated.

Daily Passport Issuance Statistics

Minister Wijepala provided an overview of the department’s current passport issuance capabilities, noting that approximately 2,900 passports are issued daily, exceeding the planned capacity of 2,500 due to high demand and urgent requests.

The breakdown includes:

800 passports daily for applicants who reserve online

650 urgent passports daily for committee-approved urgent requests

500 passports daily for requests from missions overseas and Sri Lankans abroad

250 passports daily for pilgrimage applications, such as Dambadiwa and Hajj

250 daily for previously submitted online applications

200 daily through branch offices

250 passports daily via the normal service

Streamlining Services

The Minister also highlighted the option for applicants to book a date online, submit applications, and collect their passports a month later under the normal service, providing flexibility for non-urgent cases.

“We are continuously improving the system to meet public demand efficiently. However, the volume of applications varies based on seasonal requirements and other urgent needs,” he added.