2012 Greek bonds case against Cabraal moved to February

January 23, 2025   03:04 pm

The Colombo High Court has moved to February 21 to deliver its decision pertaining to the reply submissions by the Bribery Commission in relation to the case filed against former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and a group of defendants.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against five defendants including former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal, alleging that they caused a loss of over Rs. 1.8 billion to the Sri Lankan government through the Greek treasury bond investments in 2012.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge R.S.S. Sapuvida today (23).

The defense attorneys had previously filed preliminary objections stating that the case cannot be maintained.

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission today submitted written submissions in reply related to those preliminary objections.

Later, the court ordered the decision related to the written submissions be issued on February 21.

