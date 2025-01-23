Suspect arrested with over 11kg Ice and heroin in Malabe

January 23, 2025   03:15 pm

A suspect has been arrested along with 11 kilograms and 02 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) and 180 grams of heroin during a raid carried out at a residence on Kahanthota Road in Malabe.

Additionally, Rs. 255,000 in cash and a car, suspected to have been acquired from drug trafficking, were also seized from the possession of the suspect.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received yesterday (22) by the officers from the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of the Malwana area, and he will be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (23), according to police.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

