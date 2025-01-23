Parliament increases daily meal charges for MPs

The House Committee of Parliament has decided to raise the daily meals charges for Members of Parliament to Rs. 2,000.

This was revealed today (23) by the Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake while addressing the Parliament.

Accordingly, he explained that the price for breakfast at the Parliament canteen will now be Rs. 600, while lunch will be increased to Rs. 1,200. Meanwhile, Rs. 200 will be charged for tea.

These new prices will come into effect from February 01, 2025.