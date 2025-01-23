ASPI hits new all-time high as market continues upward trend

ASPI hits new all-time high as market continues upward trend

January 23, 2025   04:04 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has increased by 197.19 points (1.17%) to close at 17,025.99 points today, reaching a new all-time high.

Earlier, the ASPI had surpassed the 17,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history. The ASPI had crossed this milestone during trading today by 12.26 p.m. this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20, which tracks the top 20 listed companies, has increased by 36.34 points (0.71%) to close at 5,183.96, which is also a new high for the index.

Today’s turnover is recorded as over Rs. 9.78 billion. 

