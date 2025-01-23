Grade 5 Scholarship Exam cut-off marks released
January 23, 2025 06:25 pm
The district-level cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2024 have been released by the Department of Examination.
See the list of cut-off marks below:
|No.
|District
|Sinhala Medium
|Tamil Medium
|01
|
Colombo
|143
|141
|02
|
Gampaha
|143
|141
|03
|
Kalutara
|143
|141
|04
|
Kandy
|143
|141
|05
|Matale
|143
|141
|06
|Nuwara Eliya
|136
|139
|07
|Galle
|143
|141
|08
|Matara
|143
|141
|09
|
Hambantota
|139
|139
|10
|
Jaffna
|-
|139
|11
|
Killinochchi
|-
|139
|12
|
Mannar
|130
|138
|13
|
Vavuniya
|130
|139
|14
|Mullaitivu
|130
|138
|15
|Batticaloa
|130
|139
|16
|Ampara
|136
|139
|17
|Trincomalee
|135
|138
|18
|Kurunegala
|143
|141
|19
|Puttalam
|137
|138
|20
|Anuradhapura
|137
|138
|21
|Polonnaruwa
|137
|138
|22
|Badulla
|137
|139
|23
|Monaragala
|137
|138
|24
|Ratnapura
|139
|136
|25
|Kegalle
|143
|141
The results of the 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination were released online this evening and can be viewed on the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk.
The 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on September 15 at 2,849 centres across the island.
The Examinations Department said that approximately 323,900 students had applied while 319,284 had sat for the exam. Meanwhile, a total of 51,244 students have achieved marks above the cutoff mark of the exam, it said.
It further said that appeals for the scrutiny of results are requested to be submitted online between January 27 and February 06, 2025.