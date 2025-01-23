Grade 5 Scholarship Exam cut-off marks released

The district-level cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2024 have been released by the Department of Examination.

See the list of cut-off marks below:

No. District Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium 01 Colombo 143 141 02 Gampaha 143 141 03 Kalutara 143 141 04 Kandy 143 141 05 Matale 143 141 06 Nuwara Eliya 136 139 07 Galle 143 141 08 Matara 143 141 09 Hambantota 139 139 10 Jaffna - 139 11 Killinochchi - 139 12 Mannar 130 138 13 Vavuniya 130 139 14 Mullaitivu 130 138 15 Batticaloa 130 139 16 Ampara 136 139 17 Trincomalee 135 138 18 Kurunegala 143 141 19 Puttalam 137 138 20 Anuradhapura 137 138 21 Polonnaruwa 137 138 22 Badulla 137 139 23 Monaragala 137 138 24 Ratnapura 139 136 25 Kegalle 143 141

The results of the 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination were released online this evening and can be viewed on the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk.

The 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on September 15 at 2,849 centres across the island.

The Examinations Department said that approximately 323,900 students had applied while 319,284 had sat for the exam. Meanwhile, a total of 51,244 students have achieved marks above the cutoff mark of the exam, it said.

It further said that appeals for the scrutiny of results are requested to be submitted online between January 27 and February 06, 2025.