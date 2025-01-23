Grade 5 Scholarship Exam cut-off marks released

January 23, 2025   06:25 pm

The district-level cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2024 have been released by the Department of Examination.

See the list of cut-off marks below:

No. District Sinhala Medium Tamil Medium
01

Colombo

 143   141
02

Gampaha

 143 141
03

Kalutara 

 143 141
04

Kandy

 143 141
05 Matale 143 141
06 Nuwara Eliya 136 139
07 Galle 143 141
08 Matara 143 141
09

Hambantota 

 139 139
10

Jaffna

 - 139
11

Killinochchi

 - 139
12

Mannar

 130 138
13

Vavuniya

 130 139
14 Mullaitivu   130   138
15 Batticaloa   130   139
16 Ampara   136   139
17 Trincomalee   135 138
18 Kurunegala   143 141
19 Puttalam   137 138
20 Anuradhapura   137 138
21 Polonnaruwa   137 138
22 Badulla   137 139
23 Monaragala   137 138
24 Ratnapura   139 136
25 Kegalle   143   141

The results of the 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination were released online this evening and can be viewed on the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk.

The 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination was held on September 15 at 2,849 centres across the island.

The Examinations Department said that approximately 323,900 students had applied while 319,284 had sat for the exam. Meanwhile, a total of 51,244 students have achieved marks above the cutoff mark of the exam, it said.

It further said that appeals for the scrutiny of results are requested to be submitted online between January 27 and February 06, 2025. 

 

