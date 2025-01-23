SLBFE aims for 340,000 foreign employment opportunities in 2025

SLBFE aims for 340,000 foreign employment opportunities in 2025

January 23, 2025   08:49 pm

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) has announced its target of facilitating foreign employment opportunities for a total of 340,000 Sri Lankan citizens within this year.

SLFEB Chairman Kosala Wickramasinghe made this statement while addressing an awareness program for newly licensed foreign employment agents at the Bureau of Foreign Employment today (23).

In 2024, a total of 311,000 individuals were provided with foreign employment, and the bureau has planned to increase this number by 12% this year.

The chairman further emphasized the importance of ensuring a properly regulated process for overseas employment placements. 

He also noted that reports have emerged regarding certain licensed agencies engaging in fraudulent activities, and reaffirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty, regardless of their status.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

Former Minister Anura Yapa, wife and others arrested over 'flood relief' case released on bail

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

Cabinet paper being prepared for formulation of committee and to abolish PTA - Justice Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

No agreement signed on oil pipeline with Indian - Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Protecting Buddhist tradition for future generations is everyone's responsibility  President (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

Trump administration directs all federal diversity,equity and inclusion staff be put on leave (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)

World Bank assures financial and technical assistance for Sri Lanka's key govt projects (English)