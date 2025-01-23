SLBFE aims for 340,000 foreign employment opportunities in 2025

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) has announced its target of facilitating foreign employment opportunities for a total of 340,000 Sri Lankan citizens within this year.

SLFEB Chairman Kosala Wickramasinghe made this statement while addressing an awareness program for newly licensed foreign employment agents at the Bureau of Foreign Employment today (23).

In 2024, a total of 311,000 individuals were provided with foreign employment, and the bureau has planned to increase this number by 12% this year.

The chairman further emphasized the importance of ensuring a properly regulated process for overseas employment placements.

He also noted that reports have emerged regarding certain licensed agencies engaging in fraudulent activities, and reaffirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty, regardless of their status.