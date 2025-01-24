Former President Sirisena urges action to prevent flood damage in Polonnaruwa

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has called on the government to expedite the construction of canals to divert excess water from the Moragahakanda and Kalu Ganga reservoirs to Anuradhapura and the North Western Province, highlighting the urgent need to mitigate flood damage in the Polonnaruwa District.

The Polonnaruwa District has been severely affected by recent heavy rains, which have destroyed crops, damaged property, and caused significant hardship for residents. Sirisena attributed the devastation to the lack of proper infrastructure to manage water flow from the reservoirs.

“In 2019, approximately 15 to 20 kilometers of canals were constructed to carry water from Moragahakanda to Anuradhapura and the North West. However, from 2019 to 2024, the construction of these vital canals stalled completely under subsequent governments,” Sirisena said in his statement.

He stressed that had the canals been completed during that period, Polonnaruwa would not have suffered such extensive destruction. Instead, the water overflow now falls into the Mahaweli River, with large volumes ultimately flowing into the sea, wasting valuable resources that could otherwise support agricultural development.

Sirisena urged the current administration to prioritize the construction of the remaining canals, emphasizing their importance in preventing future flood damage and enhancing agricultural output in the North Western Province and Anuradhapura District.

“The government must act promptly to ensure that this vital water does not go to waste. By diverting it effectively, we can alleviate the suffering in Polonnaruwa and boost agricultural development in the affected regions,” he added.