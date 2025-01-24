PAC to recommend to TN govt. to facilitate return of refugees in Mandapam camp to Sri Lanka

India’s Public Accounts Committee chairperson K. Selvaperunthagai said on Thursday that the committee would recommend to the State government to facilitate the return of refugees who wish to go back to Sri Lanka.

The committee members, including MLAs J. Mohamed Shahnawaz, Agri Krishnamurthy, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, S. Chandran, Kadarbatcha Muthuramalingam, S. Murugesan and R.M. Karumanickam, District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Additional Collector (Development) Veer Pratap Singh, DRO R. Govindrajulu, Wildlife Warden R. Murugan, District Forest Officer Hemalatha, Paramakudi sub-collector Abilasha Kaur and Legislative Assembly Joint Secretary Revathy visited the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp, Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, sea turtle hatchery process, and government high school at Mandapam Camp.

The refugees, who came here from the island nation following economic crisis, had been provided shelter by the State government since the last two or three years. Around 280 people, including women and children, lived there.

Following representations to the PAC chairperson, Mr. Selvaperunthagai, who is the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, told presspersons that they would recommend to the government to take steps for safe return of the refugees to Sri Lanka as per the law.

Later, the panel visited the school at the Mandapam Camp and enquired with the children about the infrastructure facilities. When a few members of the public sought certain facilities, the committee promised to take it up with the government.

Arichalmunai beach

Following a large number of tourist arrivals at the Arichalmunai beach, the PAC members said they would recommend to the government to sanction funds with which additional mobile phone towers, assistance counter for the visitors, health centre, better toilets, and street lights could be provided.

The committee members interacted with the district officials at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate when eight subjects were discussed.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said since 2021, the promises made by the DMK had been fulfilled. The officials explained to the committee the housing projects and other development work completed in the district. “We are immensely satisfied with the performance of the Ramanathapuram district administration in taking the government’s programmes to the people,” he lauded.

The objective of the government was to not only provide welfare assistance, but also to give them adequate infrastructure, he added.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies