Performance-based targets given for all Sri Lankan diplomats: Deputy Minister

January 24, 2025   09:30 am

Deputy Minister of Vocational Education Nalin Hewage says that new changes have been made to Sri Lanka’s diplomatic service, emphasizing the introduction of performance-based targets for ambassadors and high commissioners. 

He also pledged to end the long-standing practice of appointing officials based on political affiliations and family ties.  

The Deputy Minister shared these remarks during the recruitment ceremony for the 2025 trainee intake of the German Industrial Training Institute in Moratuwa.

Addressing the gathering, Hewage highlighted the importance of a merit-driven approach in diplomatic appointments to enhance Sri Lanka’s international representation and efficiency.  

