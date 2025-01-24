31-year-old hacked to death in Echchankulam
January 24, 2025 11:16 am
A 31-year-old youth was reportedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Sundarapuram area of the Echchankulam police division.
Police stated that the murder had taken place after a dispute between the deceased and another person early this morning (24), which escalated into an attack with a sharp weapon.
The deceased was a 31-year-old resident of the Sundarapuram area.
The 30-year-old suspect who committed the murder has been arrested, along with the sword used in the crime.
Echchankulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.