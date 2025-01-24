31-year-old hacked to death in Echchankulam

January 24, 2025   11:16 am

A 31-year-old youth was reportedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Sundarapuram area of the Echchankulam police division.

Police stated that the murder had taken place after a dispute between the deceased and another person early this morning (24), which escalated into an attack with a sharp weapon.

The deceased was a 31-year-old resident of the Sundarapuram area.

The 30-year-old suspect who committed the murder has been arrested, along with the sword used in the crime.

Echchankulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

