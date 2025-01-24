Ex-WPC member Salochana Gamage granted bail

The two individuals including former member of Western Provincial Council Salochana Gamage, who were arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe, have been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Accordingly, the two suspects were ordered to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each and cash bails of Rs. 25,000 each.

Furthermore, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, who ordered that the guarantors must be close relatives of the two suspects, also imposed overseas travel bans on them.

Later, the case was ordered to be recalled on June 20, 2025.

The officers of the Bribery Commission arrested a businessman and the former Western Provincial Council member while accepting a bribe of Rs. 09 million from another businessman at Pita Kotte on December 28, 2024.

This arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Madiwela area of Kotte, the Bribery Commission said.

Subsequently, he was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate and was ordered to be remanded until today (06).

The duo had allegedly solicited the bribe on the promise of expediting compensation for a land of the complainant’s relative in Torington Avenue, which was acquired by the Urban Development Authority (UDA), according the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).